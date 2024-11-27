In a behind-the-scenes video, producers revealed the lengths they went to building the remakes and sourcing audio from period-correct cars.

Examples of cars replicated for the series include famous F1 racers from Toleman, Lotus, McLaren, Ferrari, and Benetton.

Gabriel Leone plays Senna in the series, which is a six-part drama based on the F1 star’s life.

The series begins with Senna’s move to England to compete in Formula Ford and concludes with his eventual death in the San Marino Grand Prix.

Matt Mella plays rival driver Alain Prost while Patrick Kennedy is McLaren team principal Ron Dennis.

Nelson Piquet and Niki Lauda are played by Hugo Bonemer and Johannes Heinrichs respectively.

Other cast members include Arnaud Viard (Jean-Marie Balestre), Joe Hurst (Keith Sutton), Leon Ockenden (James Hunt), Steven Mackintosh (Frank Williams), and Tom Mannion (Sid Watkins).

Senna is set to be released on November 29.