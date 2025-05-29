This weekend marks the 34th and final Spanish Grand Prix at the circuit, with a new Madrid street race set to take its place from 2026.

However, the Catalan circuit’s current contract runs through next season, meaning it’s still expected to host a race in 2026 alongside the capital.

Alonso’s ambassadorial role will involve promoting the facility on a global scale and mentoring the next generation of Spanish drivers.

“I’m delighted to have become an ambassador for the circuit,” Alonso said. “I’ve had huge support racing at it from my early years in Formula 1 and I’ve enjoyed victory there too.

“I have amazing memories of the racing at the circuit and sharing those experiences with the Spanish fans, so I have a special connection with the track.

“I hope I can pass that feeling on to the next generation and help the sport grow even further in Spain.”

The 43-year-old has endured a tough start to the 2025 season, failing to score points in first eight races.

This equals his worst start ever to an F1 campaign, matching both his debut season in 2001 and his torrid 2015 with McLaren.

Alonso was set for points in Monaco last weekend, qualifying sixth and sitting comfortably in the top 10 for the majority of his race before retiring with an engine issue on lap 38.

It came off the back of another top 10 qualifying effort in Imola a week before that could only amount to an 11th place finish, one spot outside the points.

Despite the recent setbacks, the two-time champion remains optimistic heading into his home grand prix, a race he won in 2006 and 2013.

“It’s been a challenging season up to this point and we’ve not got the results we would have liked but there are positives to take, particularly from the last couple of rounds,” he explained.

“Securing top 10 starting positions for both the Emilia-Romagna and Monaco Grands Prix shows that the recent updates we’ve made to the AMR25 have improved our one-lap pace.

“We’ve just been on the wrong side of luck on Sunday when it comes to Grands Prix; one down to the timing of a VSC and one because of an issue with the car.

“Hopefully that misfortune will change soon and we can be there to take advantage. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car and seeing what we can do this weekend.”

He added he is looking forward to the extra boost from his home fans.

“The Spanish Grand Prix is always a special moment in the season for me,” he said.

“Racing at home, hearing the fans chant your name in the grandstands; it’s something you never get used to. Every year it’s a privilege to come back and compete in front of them.

“The atmosphere is electric, and the support gives you that little bit extra behind the wheel.”