Doohan, 22, was demoted to reserve driver status in favour of Argentine Franco Colapinto just six races into his maiden F1 season.

The prospect of a sudden switch had loomed large over Doohan since Colapinto was signed by the team in January off the back of a nine-race stint at Williams last year.

Somewhat adding insult to injury, Doohan has watched on as Colapinto struggled in his first two races with the team at Imola and Monaco.

“I think it’s horrible,” Kayo Sports’ motorsport analyst Skaife told Speedcafe ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“All the media speculation coming into the season was such that he only had a few races, and you can’t go about your business as a young bloke in his rookie year with that level of tension and drama unfolding in the background.

“I really felt for him. I didn’t like the way it was done and the way the team handled it.

“Whether that was a ‘captain’s call’ from [Flavio] Briatore or whoever it was, that was very harsh and pretty ordinary behaviour.”

Alpine’s announcement in the wake of Doohan’s first corner crash in Miami described the driver swap as a “rotation”, with Colapinto locked in only for five races.

However, Briatore almost immediately discredited that plan, telling Sky Italia at Imola that “Franco will race as much as needed” and “there’s no set limit on his races.”

The stipulations Briatore did add, though, were that “he needs to be fast, not crash, and score points. I’m only asking him these three things — not 10.

“If he does them well, he’ll drive forever.”

Colapinto subsequently crashed heavily in Q1 at Imola, where he started 16th and finished 16th.

He then appeared to lack confidence aboard a tricky car in Monaco and was slowest in practice and qualifying before banking a 13th place result in a near farcical race.

Regardless, there are no signs that Alpine is looking to put Doohan back in the car, and his career therefore remains in limbo as the team’s reserve driver.

“I don’t know what Jack’s path would be to get back,” said Skaife when asked if Doohan has contested his last grand prix.

“I think he’s just got to put his head down and if he does get an opportunity as a reserve driver, go and do a good job, whether it’s back on the simulator or wherever he can help.

“Having a strong work ethic and mature attitude to the circumstances will serve him well, because I think everyone in the industry accepts he was hard done by.

“If there is an opportunity for him moving forward then he’s obviously got to grab it with both hands.”

