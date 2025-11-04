What is now Atlassian Williams Racing will become Atlassian Williams F1 Team, in a move the team says reflects “our sole purpose to race and win in the top echelon of motorsport”.

Its existing ‘W’ logo will meanwhile be replaced by a “21st century reimagining” of Frank Williams’ italicised ‘Forward W’, introduced in 1977 and last used in 1999.

Team principal James Vowles has led the recent resurgence of the team that currently sits fifth in the constructors’ championship.

“I am proud that from next year we will be known as Atlassian Williams F1 Team and carry a logo on our car inspired by our founder Sir Frank Williams and deeply connected with our decades of success,” he said.

“As a team we are inspired by our past but excited about our future, and committed to writing a new championship-winning chapter in Williams’ history.

“This evolved team identity reflects who we are, where we are going, and reintroduces our title-winning legacy to a growing F1 audience that was not following the sport when we were last dominant.”

Team drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have scored a total 111 points to date this season – more than Williams has achieved in the past seven seasons combined.