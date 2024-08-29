The Italian Grand Prix got off to a rocky start for officials after the FIA Safety Car crashed as it prepared for this weekend's event.

The Aston Martin Vantage was being driven by long-time pilot Bernd Maylander during a routine pre-event on-track session.

Video of the incident showed the veteran Safety Car driver appearing to lose control entering the Parabolica before impacting the Tecpro barrier on the outside of the right-hander.

Images show damage to the front-left corner of the car, though both Maylander and the passenger were able to climb free unaided.

A DTM race winner for Mercedes in the early 2000s, 53-year-old Maylander has been the Formula 1 Safety Car driver for more than two decades.

The cause of the crash is unclear and is being investigated.

“There was an on-track incident with the FIA Safety Car today at Monza,” a statement from an FIA spokesperson confirmed.

“Aston Martin is investigating the cause but can confirm both driver and passenger are fine.

“There is an additional Safety Car at the circuit and it will not impact the weekend's event.”

Formula 1 and the FIA employ multiple Safety and Medical Cars to safeguard the running of the event.

The Aston Martin Vantage used as the Safety Car is specially tuned for the job, with modified aerodynamics over the production version, which incorporates changes to the front splitter, underfloor, and rear wing.

Official track action at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix begins tomorrow, with opening practice at 13:30 local time (21:30 AEST).