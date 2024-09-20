McLaren heads the constructors’ championship from Red Bull Racing and Ferrari, the top three split by just 51 points with seven races remaining.

All three have an upgrade this weekend, with seven of the 10 teams sporting developments for Marina Bay.

There is no consistency among the leading trio, with Red Bull Racing debuting a new front cover, Ferrari and front wing, and McLaren a beam wing.

Ferrari’s is not circuit specific, where its rivals are, the front wing designed to improve downstream performance.

There are upgrades for Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams and RB too, a small cache of parts ahead of what is expected to be a much bigger weekend for upgrades in Austin next time out.

Red Bull Racing

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Corner Circuit specific -Cooling Range Enlarged front brake duct exit geometry To attain more front brake material cooling, a larger exit duct has been designed and made to cope with the demands of Singapore.

Ferrari

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Performance -Flow Conditioning Revised 3rd and 4th element spanwise loading

distribution, updated tip details Not specific to the Singapore circuit, this front wing upgrade offers performance and downstream flow features improvements over a wider polar range

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Higher Downforce Beam Wing As required by the track characteristics a more loaded Beam Wing has been designed which

efficiently increases overall aerodynamic load.

Aston Martin

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range A more aggressive flap with increased incidence mid-span. The increased aggression of the flap increases the load generated by the front wing to balance the rear wing level expected to be run at this event.

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Performance -Local Load Reprofiled top rear wing main plane suited for track

characteristics and its high downforce nature The top rear wing has been reprofiled to increase rear wing loading with the aim of improving lap time at such low efficiency track.

Williams

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Suspension Performance – Flow Conditioning Front wishbones, track rod and pushrod geometries are updated. Minor updates to some of the brake duct surfaces, boot panels, and chassis leg fairings compliment the revised leg geometries. These changes condition the flow ahead of the surfaces that were updated for the Dutch GP. The revised onset flow helps deliver more local load from the previous update.

RB