Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will benefit from six specific components, including changes to the front suspension, floor edge, and rear wing.

Speaking on Thursday, Norris called it the first notable upgrade since the Miami Grand Prix.

Of the top four teams, only Red Bull Racing also has a package, though it's rather more modest than McLaren's.

Williams also has a reasonable package this weekend, as does Haas as the battle in the F1 midfield continues to hot up.

Red Bull Racing

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Coke/Engine

Cover Circuit specific -cooling range Narrowed central exit Cooling requirements for up-coming races implies

the central exit can be narrower which cascades

into the quarter panel to reduce blockage. Halo Performance –

Flow Conditioning Rearward fairing revised to re-orientate the vane To improve the total pressure downstream the

floor upper surfaces by better alignment to the

local flow conditions. Mirror stays Performance -Flow

Conditioning Revised horizontal stay height and vertical stay angle To improve the total pressure available

downstream along the sidepod and to the floor

upper surface again by better alignment to the local

flow conditions.

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Corner Performance -Flow Conditioning New Front Brake Scoop The redesigned Front Brake Scoop results in an

improvement of overall flow conditions

downstream yielding a gain of aerodynamic load

without compromising brake cooling performance. Front

Suspension Performance -Flow Conditioning Revised Front Suspension To suit the altered flow conditions resulting from

the new front brake scoop geometry, the front

suspension has been modified, complementing the

beneficial effect downstream. Floor Edge Performance -Local Load Revised Floor Edge The Floor Edge modification improves both local

load generation around the floor edge as well as

flow conditioning improving overall floor

performance. Rear Corner Performance -Flow Conditioning Modified Rear Suspension The revised rear suspension shape results in an

improvement of flow conditioning around the rear

corner, diffuser and beam wing area. Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range New Higher Downforce Rear Wing Suitable to the isochronal of this circuit, a

completely new rear wing assembly has been

designed, increasing overall wing efficiency. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range New Higher Downforce Beam Wing As required by the difference in Rear Wing Design,

a new Beam Wing, suitable for the new high

downforce Rear Wing Mainplane and Flap has been

designed.

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front

Suspension Performance -Flow Conditioning Reprofiled front suspension leg This updated upper leg suspension profile brings a

better flow control and a healthier flow towards the

rear of the car for an aero-performance benefit. Rear Corner Performance -Local Load Rear Brake Duct furniture The rear brake duct furniture has been updated

with a new winglets arrangement in order to trade

downforce and drag more efficiently.

Williams

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Performance – Local Load The floor body is fully updated as part of a

completely new floor geometry. The height of the

forward floor is increased, and the fences are

reprofiled. The floor edges are updated with more

pronounced finger geometry. We have reprofiled the front of the floor body and the

local fence curvatures to offer a local load improvement

and to also enhance the onset flow to the new floor edge

wing geometry. Diffuser Performance – Local Load The diffuser is also new with subtle reprofiling of

some of the key features. Detail changes at the front of the floor have also created

opportunities for flow field improvements to the rear of

the car, which in turn have allowed us to extract more

performance in this local area. Sidepod inlet Performance – Flow

Conditioning The sidepod inlet geometry is updated. The upper

surface is now longer than the lower surface,

creating a larger ‘deck' alongside the cockpit

opening The modifications to the sidepod inlet region have

offered improvements in loss management from the

front of the car and thus have unlocked performance

improvements to the rest of the car. Coke / Engine

Cover Performance – Flow

Conditioning The main sidepod region is a new geometry, which

compliments the revised sidepod inlet and floor

geometries. The gully in the sidepod is less

aggressive initially giving a longer forward deck,

and the top body is now wider at the bottom edge.

The cooling louvres and upper top body are

unchanged. The changes to the sidepod and engine cover have been

designed to complement and enhance the flow field

improvements which have been unlocked from the

previously described floor development work. Central air intake Performance – Flow

Conditioning The main roll hoop geometry is revised, and the

internal ducting and external aero surfaces are

reprofiled to suit. The primary purpose of this update is to remove mass

from the primary roll hoop structure. This has also

permitted some optimisation to the associated aero

surfaces, which are design to compliment the flow field

improvements from the Sidepod Inlet and Coke/Engine

Cover updates

RB

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Corner Performance -Local Load The geometry of the brake duct & winglets has been

updated. Lower brake cooling requirements allow duct area

to be reduced, creating additional space for

downforce-generating devices.

Haas