Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will benefit from six specific components, including changes to the front suspension, floor edge, and rear wing.
Speaking on Thursday, Norris called it the first notable upgrade since the Miami Grand Prix.
Of the top four teams, only Red Bull Racing also has a package, though it's rather more modest than McLaren's.
Williams also has a reasonable package this weekend, as does Haas as the battle in the F1 midfield continues to hot up.
Red Bull Racing
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Coke/Engine
Cover
|Circuit specific -cooling range
|Narrowed central exit
|Cooling requirements for up-coming races implies
the central exit can be narrower which cascades
into the quarter panel to reduce blockage.
|Halo
|Performance –
Flow Conditioning
|Rearward fairing revised to re-orientate the vane
|To improve the total pressure downstream the
floor upper surfaces by better alignment to the
local flow conditions.
|Mirror stays
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|Revised horizontal stay height and vertical stay angle
|To improve the total pressure available
downstream along the sidepod and to the floor
upper surface again by better alignment to the local
flow conditions.
McLaren
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Corner
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|New Front Brake Scoop
|The redesigned Front Brake Scoop results in an
improvement of overall flow conditions
downstream yielding a gain of aerodynamic load
without compromising brake cooling performance.
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Revised Front Suspension
|To suit the altered flow conditions resulting from
the new front brake scoop geometry, the front
suspension has been modified, complementing the
beneficial effect downstream.
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Local Load
|Revised Floor Edge
|The Floor Edge modification improves both local
load generation around the floor edge as well as
flow conditioning improving overall floor
performance.
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Modified Rear Suspension
|The revised rear suspension shape results in an
improvement of flow conditioning around the rear
corner, diffuser and beam wing area.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|New Higher Downforce Rear Wing
|Suitable to the isochronal of this circuit, a
completely new rear wing assembly has been
designed, increasing overall wing efficiency.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|New Higher Downforce Beam Wing
|As required by the difference in Rear Wing Design,
a new Beam Wing, suitable for the new high
downforce Rear Wing Mainplane and Flap has been
designed.
Alpine
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Reprofiled front suspension leg
|This updated upper leg suspension profile brings a
better flow control and a healthier flow towards the
rear of the car for an aero-performance benefit.
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Local Load
|Rear Brake Duct furniture
|The rear brake duct furniture has been updated
with a new winglets arrangement in order to trade
downforce and drag more efficiently.
Williams
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Body
|Performance – Local Load
|The floor body is fully updated as part of a
completely new floor geometry. The height of the
forward floor is increased, and the fences are
reprofiled. The floor edges are updated with more
pronounced finger geometry.
|We have reprofiled the front of the floor body and the
local fence curvatures to offer a local load improvement
and to also enhance the onset flow to the new floor edge
wing geometry.
|Diffuser
|Performance – Local Load
|The diffuser is also new with subtle reprofiling of
some of the key features.
|Detail changes at the front of the floor have also created
opportunities for flow field improvements to the rear of
the car, which in turn have allowed us to extract more
performance in this local area.
|Sidepod inlet
|Performance – Flow
Conditioning
|The sidepod inlet geometry is updated. The upper
surface is now longer than the lower surface,
creating a larger ‘deck' alongside the cockpit
opening
|The modifications to the sidepod inlet region have
offered improvements in loss management from the
front of the car and thus have unlocked performance
improvements to the rest of the car.
|Coke / Engine
Cover
|Performance – Flow
Conditioning
|The main sidepod region is a new geometry, which
compliments the revised sidepod inlet and floor
geometries. The gully in the sidepod is less
aggressive initially giving a longer forward deck,
and the top body is now wider at the bottom edge.
The cooling louvres and upper top body are
unchanged.
|The changes to the sidepod and engine cover have been
designed to complement and enhance the flow field
improvements which have been unlocked from the
previously described floor development work.
|Central air intake
|Performance – Flow
Conditioning
|The main roll hoop geometry is revised, and the
internal ducting and external aero surfaces are
reprofiled to suit.
|The primary purpose of this update is to remove mass
from the primary roll hoop structure. This has also
permitted some optimisation to the associated aero
surfaces, which are design to compliment the flow field
improvements from the Sidepod Inlet and Coke/Engine
Cover updates
RB
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Local Load
|The geometry of the brake duct & winglets has been
updated.
|Lower brake cooling requirements allow duct area
to be reduced, creating additional space for
downforce-generating devices.
Haas
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|New camber distribution, reduced inboard and
increased mid span
|This new load distribution reduced the FW load IB,
favouring cleaner flow along the nose/chassis and
concentrates the front load mid span. The
connection to the endplate was also revised
because of the new profiles.
|Nose
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|The nose covers also the first element of the Front
Wing.
|To achieve a cleaner central flow, the nose covers
now also the first element of the Front Wing. In
conjunction with the new Front Wing, this allows to
achieve a more efficient central flow, delivering
higher energy to the floor/bodywork.
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Reprofiled upper wishbone.
|Because of the revised Front Wing and Nose the
upper wishbone needed a re-profiling to comply
with the new incoming flow.
|Front Corner
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Vertical deflector incidence changed
|Because of the revised Front Wing and Nose the
vertical deflector of the Front Corner needed to be
re-aligned.