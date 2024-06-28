Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, RB, and Sauber all have upgrades this weekend though none are especially significant.

Instead, they're minor tweaks, McLaren enjoying the biggest package with a revised front wing and suspension to complement it.

Both are designed to improve the flow of air in the wake of the wing and generate additional downforce.

Mercedes has a new beam wing, as does Sauber which they hope will add load to the rear of their cars, while Ferrari has a cooling package for this weekend.

Lastly, RB will be running a mix of specs for Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as they work to get to the bottom of their issues in Barcelona, with new winglets on the back of their machine.

Mercedes

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Beam Wing Performance -Drag reduction Decambered beam wing elements. Reducing the beam wing element camber reduces load both locally and on the floor, resulting in less downforce and drag.

Ferrari

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Cooling

Louvres Circuit specific -Cooling Range Addition of extra cooling louvres panel In anticipation of possible high ambient temperatures over the race week-end in Austria, an extra louvre option has be defined on the engine cover, increasing mass flow rate capacity but at an expense of aerodynamic efficiency

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Performance -Flow Conditioning New Front Wing geometry The new Front Wing geometry improves flow conditioning in conjunction with the updated Front Suspension geometry throughout various conditions resulting in improved aerodynamic load. Front

Suspension Performance -Flow Conditioning Updated Front Suspension The new Front Suspension is designed around the new Front Wing geometry aimed at maximising the improved flow characteristics introduced with it.

RB

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Corner Performance -Flow Conditioning The configuration of the winglets on the rear drum has been revised. The winglets on the rear brake drum face generate load and help manage the flow at the back of the car. This update improves the performance of the flow conditioning elements.

Sauber