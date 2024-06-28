Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, RB, and Sauber all have upgrades this weekend though none are especially significant.
Instead, they're minor tweaks, McLaren enjoying the biggest package with a revised front wing and suspension to complement it.
Both are designed to improve the flow of air in the wake of the wing and generate additional downforce.
Mercedes has a new beam wing, as does Sauber which they hope will add load to the rear of their cars, while Ferrari has a cooling package for this weekend.
Lastly, RB will be running a mix of specs for Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as they work to get to the bottom of their issues in Barcelona, with new winglets on the back of their machine.
Mercedes
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Beam Wing
|Performance -Drag reduction
|Decambered beam wing elements.
|Reducing the beam wing element camber reduces load both locally and on the floor, resulting in less downforce and drag.
Ferrari
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Cooling
Louvres
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|Addition of extra cooling louvres panel
|In anticipation of possible high ambient temperatures over the race week-end in Austria, an extra louvre option has be defined on the engine cover, increasing mass flow rate capacity but at an expense of aerodynamic efficiency
McLaren
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|New Front Wing geometry
|The new Front Wing geometry improves flow conditioning in conjunction with the updated Front Suspension geometry throughout various conditions resulting in improved aerodynamic load.
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Updated Front Suspension
|The new Front Suspension is designed around the new Front Wing geometry aimed at maximising the improved flow characteristics introduced with it.
RB
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|The configuration of the winglets on the rear drum has been revised.
|The winglets on the rear brake drum face generate load and help manage the flow at the back of the car. This update improves the performance of the flow conditioning elements.
Sauber
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Beam Wing
|Performance -Drag reduction
|The new lower rear wing is our first single element lower rear wing of the season.
|The new lower rear wing has been introduced for the upcoming sprint weekend in Austria. The single element wing offers a small reduction in drag and will improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the car overall, in keeping with the requirements of the Austrian circuit and ones similar.