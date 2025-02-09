The iconic figure-eight venue is held in high esteem by drivers who praise its old-school nature.

Designed by John Hugenholtz, the same man who designed Zandvoort in the Netherlands (the original layout rather than the modern variation) and opened in 1962, Suzuka has undergone only relatively minor changes over the decades.

As a result, it remains a traditional style layout with the narrow racetrack hemmed by grass verges in most parts offering a challenge, and risk, that endears it to drivers.

“What a circuit! It’s pretty mega, so I enjoyed it,” enthused Oscar Piastri after his first visit to the venue in 2023.

“It’s such an incredible challenge,” said Charles Leclerc as F1 returned to the circuit following its pandemic-induced hiatus.

“It’s such a high speed section and also corner after corner. If you miss one, then you miss the whole section. That’s what makes it so exciting to me, driving-wise.”

As F1 returns in 2025 drivers will be welcomed to a newly resurfaced layout that organisers hope will be both smooth and offer high grip.

The entire Suzuka East Course has been repaved, including the sinuous run through the opening third of the lap—one of the most popular sections for drivers.

Images posted to social media show the front straight and entry into Dunlop, the final left-hander of the sequence that opens the lap and feeds drivers into Degners 1 and 2.

It’s hoped the surface will be ready to be driven on by mid-February, with Japan set to host Round 3 of the 2025 season on April 4-6.

Work in Suzuka comes as organisers in Australia make changes to the Albert Park circuit.

As revealed by Speedcafe, a new kerb has been installed at the exit of Turn 6 in response to the high-speed crashes suffered by George Russell and Alex Albon in recent years.

It’s hoped the new kerbing will be less unsettling to cars, while changes to the run-off and fencing are designed to reduce the changes of cars rebounding onto the race track.