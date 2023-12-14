A Dick Johnson Group A Ford Mustang will be on-track at the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

The Ford hero moved to Mustangs in 1985, when Group A regulations ceded the Falcons of the Group C era, although he also entered one as a reserve for the 1984 Bathurst 1000.

Johnson wheeled the second of his Mustangs, built by German team Zakspeed, to victory in a support category race when the Adelaide Parklands Circuit hosted the 1985 Grand Prix.

It was the first touring action on the circuit which would become the home of the Adelaide 500, and the first triumph for a Group A Mustang in Australia.

The car which will run at the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will do so in the Heritage Touring Cars category.

Also on the bill is a category for V8 Supercars broadly and the PremiAir Hire Bathurst Winners, the latter of which incudes a Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 and Holden VH Commodore SS.

Other categories include Formula 1, sportscars, IndyCars, and even motorcycles.

The event takes place on March 16-17.