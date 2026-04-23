SVG will race the #4 Chevrolet Silverado with backing from Circle B Diecast for the May 9 (AEST) race.

Van Gisbergen made his first Truck Series start with Niece Motorsports in 2023 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, which remains his only start in the series to date.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race for Niece Motorsports at Watkins Glen,” said van Gisbergen.

“I raced the truck once back in 2023 at IRP and it was epic.

“Happy to be back at one of my favourite tracks. Hopefully we have a good crack at it.

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“Thanks to Niece Motorsports, Circle B Diecast, DQS, J.F. Electric, Chevrolet and Trackhouse for giving me the opportunity. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Brent Powell, Circle B Diecast co-owner, said: “All of us at Circle B Diecast are incredibly excited to partner with Shane van Gisbergen and Niece Motorsports at Watkins Glen.

“SVG is an extremely talented driver, and a fan favourite. It’s pretty cool how this whole deal came together.

“I saw a tweet that a fan sent out asking if Shane was racing in the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen, and once I saw that he was interested, I immediately called Cody Efaw to see if we could put this together.

“They have a great group over at Niece Motorsports, and I think Shane will do a great job for all of us.”

Niece Motorsports team president and CEO Cody Efaw hailed van Gisbergen’s return.

“Shane’s ability on road courses made him a clear priority for our organisation at Watkins Glen,” said Efaw.

“When we learned Shane had interest in running Truck Series races, it felt like a natural fit.

“Our fab and body shop have put in a tremendous amount of work building new road course trucks, and we’re confident in what we’re bringing to the track.

“With Shane and Ross – both proven Cup Series road course winners – paired with Andres Perez de Lara, a talented road course racer in his own right, we like the strength of our lineup, and expect to be in contention for the win.”

Whether the Truck Series race is broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports in Australia is still to be confirmed.

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