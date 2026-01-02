Mansell was due to contest the FIA F2 season in 2025 only to announce a week out from the Australian Grand Prix that he was taking an indefinite break from racing.

There was no reason given for the unexpected sabbatical at the time with Mansell only now explaining what forced him to walk away from the sport.

In a heartfelt social media post, Mansell outlined how previously undiagnosed ADHD had left him in a dark place with his mental health.

“2025, what an absolute write off of a year,” he wrote.

“In all seriousness this year completely broke me, I’ve never been so tested in all my life. I’ve had to overcome adversities that I never wanted or asked for, and that was so difficult.

“This year I was diagnosed with ADHD, something that I later found ran my entire life since I was around six years old.

“I’ve always felt off, different, too loud, too quiet, zoning out of conversations, unexplainable and unpredictable emotions.

“I always liked to think I was an over achiever, so when it came back I was 99 percent confirmed for both types of ADHD nobody was surprised. It honestly explains everything for me.

“So with that being said having it undiagnosed for 14 years hasn’t helped me in the slightest. My battle with mental health was something I was losing grip on and I found myself in a pretty dark place at the start of this year.

“As I man I was silly and tried to bottle it up (spoiler alert, it doesn’t work).

“What you can take from this is 2026 is a year for me that signifies change. I’ve changed the way my brain works, I’ve changed my relationship with mental health and have it well within my grasp.

“And I have a completely different view on life and why it’s so worth living for.

“And to the people around me; my family, Gaby, Joe, Seb and Pepe and all my other friends who I hold close. Thank you infinitely for supporting me in what was my hardest time.

“I’m wishing everyone a happy new year and I can’t wait to welcome 2026. Love you all.”

Mansell has already locked in a return to racing with an entry in the Michelin 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi on January 9-10.