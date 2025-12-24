The Australian will drive for Team Motopark in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo alongside Mexican driver Marcelo A Ramirez, marking his first competitive appearance since stepping away from Formula 2 at the start of the 2025 season.

Mansell’s inclusion is one of the standout entries on the 62-car list, which features a 30-strong GT3 field for the six-hour endurance race at Yas Marina Circuit on January 9–10. The event forms the second round of the Middle East Trophy and will run from daylight into the night under lights.

The 20-year-old was due to contest his first full FIA F2 season with Rodin Motorsport this year before announcing an indefinite break from racing on the eve of the opening round in Australia.

At the time, Mansell said: “Just to let you know for personal reasons I have decided to step away from racing for a little while. Will keep you updated as to future plans.”

Prior to stepping away, Mansell had built strong momentum on the single-seater ladder. He finished fifth in the 2024 FIA Formula 3 championship with ART Grand Prix and contested the final three F2 rounds with Trident, scoring 10 points.

Mansell recently hinted at an impending comeback on social media, posting: “took some hits this year, but I’m coming back stronger. I’m still healing, still fighting, and still believing in what comes next.”

Following confirmation of his Abu Dhabi drive, he added: “out for a year, the comeback starts now… CM x”.

His return with Team Motopark sees Mansell switch to GT3 machinery in a highly competitive field featuring major manufacturers including Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, BMW, Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini.

The Michelin 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi has been held annually since 2021 and last year was won by Australia’s Yasser Shahin, the only Australian driver to claim overall victory at the event.