The Blue Oval will ramp up its Dakar efforts for next year after an exploratory effort with a Ute-shaped Ranger piloted by Roma this year.

The new T1+ Raptor is a full-blown buggy developed by Ford's long-standing WRC partner M-Sport. It is underpinned by a purpose-built spaceframe chassis fitted with advanced Fox suspension and powered by a five-litre V8 Coyote engine.

Dakar winner Sainz joins the expanded driver line-up alongside Roma with serious Dakar preparations to kick off next month when the new Raptor debuts at Baja Hungary.

Two Raptors will then tackle the renowned Rally du Maroc in October as a final test before Dakar in January.

“This is the kind of opportunity that comes once in a lifetime – to support Ford Performance as they head to Dakar with this new Ford Raptor T1+ is going to be an incredible adventure,” said Matt Wilson, M-Sport Director and Dakar Team Manager.

“We have already completed 10,000 kilometres of testing in some of the harshest conditions we could find so

we feel ready to take on this ultimate challenge starting at Baja Hungary next month.”

Ford Performance global boss Mark Rushbrook admitted a serious Dakar campaign is a daunting task, but one the brand is ready to embrace.

“Taking on such a demanding race like Dakar is a daunting task for all of us at Ford Performance, but we have never shirked a challenge,” he said.

“To embrace this challenge, we have partnered with the best in the world with M-Sport and Red Bull and I think it shows how seriously we are taking this project.

“The Ford Raptor T1+ is a stake in the ground for our global off-road vision – we want to take on the best and prove ourselves in the toughest places on earth.

“The lessons we are learning from Raptor T1+, along with competing with stock trucks in Baja 1000 and Finke Desert Race, will help make Raptor vehicles even better for our customers.”

