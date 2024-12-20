“This series is exciting for young drivers making their way up the motorsport ladder, as well as those who continue support Formula Ford and open wheel racing in Australia,” Ambrose said.

Set to join the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series in 2025, the Formula Ford Stars and Renegades Series is for current Duratec-powered machines (Stars) and the older Kent-engined cars (Renegades) to the current rule set that is recognised by Formula Ford competitors.

It will be contested over 10 rounds across five race weekends, four states and televised live and free on SBS, as well as Fox Sports Australia, Kayo, Sky New Zealand, and globally on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series YouTube channel.

“The quality prize pool gives meaning and purpose for the drivers competing, and the TV package provides them a real shot to get noticed,” Ambrose added.

“Formula Ford remains one of the best cars in which to learn your motorsport trade, it teaches both race craft and how to set up a racing car.

“I competed in Formula Ford back in the day and have fond memories, I know how this category shapes a driver. That is why next year I’ll be running two cars in this series, including one for my daughter Tabitha.

“It is a great initiative by AASA to bring the Formula Ford Stars and Renegades Series to life and the supporting sponsors who have made it work. I look forward to being involved in the series from 2025.”

Former Supercars team boss Jeff Grech will manage the series, a category he has always kept a very close eye on. He plucked a young Craig Lowndes out of Formula Ford and put him in the Holden Racing Team in the mid-90s.

“If you can drive a Formula Ford, you can drive anything, it is as simple as that,” Grech said.

“Even in recent years it has produced brilliant stars, but we felt it deserved more airtime and publicity. This is great, not only for Formula Ford, but for the AASA to have a national category steeped in history.

“The news gets even better. The series will be well supported with over $50,000 worth of prizes on offer for drivers competing next year. We will reveal all early in the new year.”

Each weekend will be two rounds, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. Each round consists of a qualifying session a sprint race and a feature race for a total of 20 races across the season.

The rounds will be at Winton Motor Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park, Queensland Raceway, Mallala Motorsport Park and conclude at Winton.

For more information on the national Formula Ford Stars and Renegades Series contact Jeff Grech at jeff@bacgroup.au.