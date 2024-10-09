The Rodin Motorsport rising talent finished the season behind Brit Deagen Fairclough and ahead of Reza Seewooruthun.

British F4 concluded with Round 10 and a second visit to Brands Hatch, this time on the Grand Prix layout.

In the first race, under bright sunshine, Rodin Motorsport’s Ninovic started fifth on the grid with fellow Aussie and rookie contender Zack Scoular (Xcel Motorsport) eighth.

Ninovic became immersed in a three-way dice and before long was in third place.

He continued to challenge for third, however, his race ended abruptly when he ran wide onto the grass and hit the wall at Stirlings Bend, which brought out the safety car. After the race continued Scoular finished 10th.

The second F4 race on the program was the re-run of a previous rain-affected race at the Silverstone Round 9. Zack Scoular (Xcel Motorsport) started in fifth place but fell to 16th while Ninovic crossed the line fourth. He was elevated to third post-race with third across the line, Jack Sherwood, issued a time penalty.

The race three of Round 10 started with a reverse of the top 12. Ninovic charged through to be fourth at the end of the first lap. His rapid progress continued, and he was soon second. Race leader Sherwood looked assured of the win until a mechanical failure pitched his car into an end-over-end crash.

The race was red-flagged, not restarted and half points were awarded. Ninovic took his fifth win of the season with Scoular second of the rookies and fifth outright.

In the final race of the season, Ninovic lined up fifth with light drizzle becoming more persistent, and all on slick Pirelli tyres. The race was red-flagged after one lap and the whole field pitted. Only Scoular and one other decided to gamble and remain on their slicks.

Ninovic was fifth initially before a successful move around the outside of Paddock Hill earned him fourth spot. Later he was to edge out Seewooruthun to secure third. Scoular soldiered on for 16th.