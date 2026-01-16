The Walkinshaw Supercars star made a strong start to weekend, leading the way in the first session on a damp but drying Taupo circuit.

He was a little over a tenth quicker than Aussie James Wharton, who was followed by Freddie Slater, Yevan David and Jin Nakamura.

In the second session Wharton turned the tables on Wood, edging him by nine-hundredths for the quickest time.

Zack Scoular, a race winner at the first round at Hampton Downs, was third fastest from Louis Sharp, Nakamura and David.

Track limits was an issue in the third and final session as drivers went for qualifying simulations, Wood ultimately prevailing with a time two-tenths quicker than Slater.

Wharton was third fastest from Nakamura and Wharton, while series leader Ugo Ugochuwku put in his best performance of the day with the fifth fastest time, after being eighth in the first two sessions.

Competitive action kicks off tomorrow with qualifying and two races.

2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy – R2 Taupo Practice 1

1 40 Ryan WOOD NZL MTEC Motorsport 2 13 James WHARTON AUS TJ Speed with HMD 3 27 Freddie SLATER GBR M2 Competition 4 21 Yevan DAVID LKA Kiwi Motorsport 5 12 Jin NAKAMURA JPN Hitech 6 11 Louis SHARP NZL MTEC Motorsport 7 19 Kanato LE JPN Hitech 8 4 Ugo UGOCHUKWU USA M2 Competition 9 24 Ernesto RIVERA MEX M2 Competition 10 3 Zack SCOULAR NZL MTEC Motorsport 11 22 Sebastian MANSON NZL M2 Competition 12 52 Nolan ALLAER USA Giles Motorsport 13 69 Kalle ROVANPERÄ FIN Hitech 14 33 Fionn MCLAUGHLIN IRL Hitech 15 14 Cooper SHIPMAN USA Kiwi Motorsport 16 5 Yuanpu CUI CHN MTEC Motorsport 17 50 Jack TAYLOR AUS Giles Motorsport 18 41 Ricardo BAPTISTA BRA TJ Speed with HMD 19 8 Trevor LATOURRETTE USA TJ Speed with HMD

2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy – R2 Taupo Practice 2

1 13 James WHARTON AUS TJ Speed with HMD 2 40 Ryan WOOD NZL MTEC Motorsport 3 3 Zack SCOULAR NZL MTEC Motorsport 4 11 Louis SHARP NZL MTEC Motorsport 5 12 Jin NAKAMURA JPN Hitech 6 21 Yevan DAVID LKA Kiwi Motorsport 7 27 Freddie SLATER GBR M2 Competition 8 4 Ugo UGOCHUKWU USA M2 Competition 9 19 Kanato LE JPN Hitech 10 22 Sebastian MANSON NZL M2 Competition 11 33 Fionn MCLAUGHLIN IRL Hitech 12 5 Yuanpu CUI CHN MTEC Motorsport 13 52 Nolan ALLAER USA Giles Motorsport 14 24 Ernesto RIVERA MEX M2 Competition 15 69 Kalle ROVANPERÄ FIN Hitech 16 14 Cooper SHIPMAN USA Kiwi Motorsport 17 41 Ricardo BAPTISTA BRA TJ Speed with HMD 18 50 Jack TAYLOR AUS Giles Motorsport 19 8 Trevor LATOURRETTE USA TJ Speed with HMD

2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy – R2 Taupo Practice 3