The Walkinshaw Supercars star made a strong start to weekend, leading the way in the first session on a damp but drying Taupo circuit.
He was a little over a tenth quicker than Aussie James Wharton, who was followed by Freddie Slater, Yevan David and Jin Nakamura.
In the second session Wharton turned the tables on Wood, edging him by nine-hundredths for the quickest time.
Zack Scoular, a race winner at the first round at Hampton Downs, was third fastest from Louis Sharp, Nakamura and David.
Track limits was an issue in the third and final session as drivers went for qualifying simulations, Wood ultimately prevailing with a time two-tenths quicker than Slater.
Wharton was third fastest from Nakamura and Wharton, while series leader Ugo Ugochuwku put in his best performance of the day with the fifth fastest time, after being eighth in the first two sessions.
Competitive action kicks off tomorrow with qualifying and two races.
2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy – R2 Taupo Practice 1
|1
|40
|Ryan WOOD
|NZL
|MTEC Motorsport
|2
|13
|James WHARTON
|AUS
|TJ Speed with HMD
|3
|27
|Freddie SLATER
|GBR
|M2 Competition
|4
|21
|Yevan DAVID
|LKA
|Kiwi Motorsport
|5
|12
|Jin NAKAMURA
|JPN
|Hitech
|6
|11
|Louis SHARP
|NZL
|MTEC Motorsport
|7
|19
|Kanato LE
|JPN
|Hitech
|8
|4
|Ugo UGOCHUKWU
|USA
|M2 Competition
|9
|24
|Ernesto RIVERA
|MEX
|M2 Competition
|10
|3
|Zack SCOULAR
|NZL
|MTEC Motorsport
|11
|22
|Sebastian MANSON
|NZL
|M2 Competition
|12
|52
|Nolan ALLAER
|USA
|Giles Motorsport
|13
|69
|Kalle ROVANPERÄ
|FIN
|Hitech
|14
|33
|Fionn MCLAUGHLIN
|IRL
|Hitech
|15
|14
|Cooper SHIPMAN
|USA
|Kiwi Motorsport
|16
|5
|Yuanpu CUI
|CHN
|MTEC Motorsport
|17
|50
|Jack TAYLOR
|AUS
|Giles Motorsport
|18
|41
|Ricardo BAPTISTA
|BRA
|TJ Speed with HMD
|19
|8
|Trevor LATOURRETTE
|USA
|TJ Speed with HMD
2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy – R2 Taupo Practice 2
|1
|13
|James WHARTON
|AUS
|TJ Speed with HMD
|2
|40
|Ryan WOOD
|NZL
|MTEC Motorsport
|3
|3
|Zack SCOULAR
|NZL
|MTEC Motorsport
|4
|11
|Louis SHARP
|NZL
|MTEC Motorsport
|5
|12
|Jin NAKAMURA
|JPN
|Hitech
|6
|21
|Yevan DAVID
|LKA
|Kiwi Motorsport
|7
|27
|Freddie SLATER
|GBR
|M2 Competition
|8
|4
|Ugo UGOCHUKWU
|USA
|M2 Competition
|9
|19
|Kanato LE
|JPN
|Hitech
|10
|22
|Sebastian MANSON
|NZL
|M2 Competition
|11
|33
|Fionn MCLAUGHLIN
|IRL
|Hitech
|12
|5
|Yuanpu CUI
|CHN
|MTEC Motorsport
|13
|52
|Nolan ALLAER
|USA
|Giles Motorsport
|14
|24
|Ernesto RIVERA
|MEX
|M2 Competition
|15
|69
|Kalle ROVANPERÄ
|FIN
|Hitech
|16
|14
|Cooper SHIPMAN
|USA
|Kiwi Motorsport
|17
|41
|Ricardo BAPTISTA
|BRA
|TJ Speed with HMD
|18
|50
|Jack TAYLOR
|AUS
|Giles Motorsport
|19
|8
|Trevor LATOURRETTE
|USA
|TJ Speed with HMD
2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy – R2 Taupo Practice 3
|1
|40
|Ryan WOOD
|NZL
|MTEC Motorsport
|2
|27
|Freddie SLATER
|GBR
|M2 Competition
|3
|13
|James WHARTON
|AUS
|TJ Speed with HMD
|4
|12
|Jin NAKAMURA
|JPN
|Hitech
|5
|4
|Ugo UGOCHUKWU
|USA
|M2 Competition
|6
|33
|Fionn MCLAUGHLIN
|IRL
|Hitech
|7
|24
|Ernesto RIVERA
|MEX
|M2 Competition
|8
|19
|Kanato LE
|JPN
|Hitech
|9
|11
|Louis SHARP
|NZL
|MTEC Motorsport
|10
|52
|Nolan ALLAER
|USA
|Giles Motorsport
|11
|21
|Yevan DAVID
|LKA
|Kiwi Motorsport
|12
|50
|Jack TAYLOR
|AUS
|Giles Motorsport
|13
|3
|Zack SCOULAR
|NZL
|MTEC Motorsport
|14
|22
|Sebastian MANSON
|NZL
|M2 Competition
|15
|5
|Yuanpu CUI
|CHN
|MTEC Motorsport
|16
|69
|Kalle ROVANPERÄ
|FIN
|Hitech
|17
|14
|Cooper SHIPMAN
|USA
|Kiwi Motorsport
|18
|41
|Ricardo BAPTISTA
|BRA
|TJ Speed with HMD
|19
|8
|Trevor LATOURRETTE
|USA
|TJ Speed with HMD
