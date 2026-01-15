Patches of rain made meaningful running difficult to come by as CTFROT hit the Taupo circuit for the first time this season, although with inclement weather forecast for at least tomorrow there could be some relevance for the 19-car field.

MTEC Motorsport driver Sharp was fastest in the first of the two sessions, ending up just shy of three-tenths clear of Supercars star Ryan Wood.

Fionn McLaughlin was third fastest, nearly 1.5 seconds behind Sharp, followed by Yuanpu Chi, Zack Scoular, David and Aussie Jack Taylor.

It was a quiet opening session for many of the front-runners from the season-opener at Hampton Downs, with series leader Ugo Ugochuwku just 13th fastest and promising Japanese pair Jin Nakamura 14th and Kanato Le 18th.

In the second session David led the way from Nakamura, James Wharton, McLaughlin, Le and WRC champ Kalle Rovanpera.

Ugochuwku was 10th fastest while Wood was one of a handful of drivers not to turn any laps.

The event proper kicks off tomorrow with three official practice sessions.