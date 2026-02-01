Ugochukwu racked up four race wins from 15 races, beating Audi’s first F1 junior Freddie Slater to the title by 15 points.

The American began the season in style, winning back-to-back races at Hampton Downs.

He stood on the podium at all four rounds, only twice finishing outside the top 10 in a season summed up by consistency.

“Amazing feeling honestly to cross the line,” said Ugochukwu after the New Zealand Grand Prix.

“The race felt way longer than usual, just happy to get it done, to get it over with, and get the championship.

“It’s been a really good campaign, really good season. I can’t thank the whole team enough. They did a mega job all year and I’m happier for them than even for me.

“A big thanks to them for putting their trust in me at the beginning of the season.

“Hampton Downs was the perfect start. It gave me a nice advantage to build into the rest of the season.

“We had good results after that as well. At the end, today was just about getting the points that we needed and bringing it home.”

This year’s Formula Regional Oceania Trophy represented the first series Ugochukwu had competed in since splitting with McLaren, having made sweeping changes to its line-up.

Ugochukwu’s quest for the crown threatened to come undone at the season-ending New Zealand Grand Prix.

During qualifying, his left front suspension collapsed in the closing minutes.

M2 Competition raced to get his Toyota FT-60 fixed for the second leg of qualifying, and he was able to set a time good enough to get through to the final phase.

However, Ugochukwu wound up getting stung for a technical breach for not having the suspension properly fitted when he returned to the track.

For the indiscretion, the 18-year-old was relegated to 13th on the grid for Sunday’s feature race.

“It hasn’t been easy,” said Ugochukwu.

“We got a little bit unlucky in Q1, which was a shame. I would have loved to have fought for the New Zealand Grand Prix as well.

“We had a good opportunity starting in P2, but I had to put it behind me and look at the bigger picture and get the championship, and that’s what we did.”

Ugochukwu will turn his attention to the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Campos Racing for his second season in the F1 feeder series.

Last year, with Prema, he was 16th in the championship with two podiums.

The season gets underway on March 6-8 as part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.