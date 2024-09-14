The leading four teams were represented in the top five places, Russell leading Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen.

That quintet was covered by three-tenths, a gap that could be accounted for by different programs, timings, engine modes, and even a tow down the long front straight.

An early stoppage, courtesy of Esteban Ocon, triggered a busy period as teams immediately launched into qualifying simulations.

However, that was also interrupted as Oliver Bearman hit the wall at Turn 1 soon after.

It made for a confused session that came to life in the final moments as teams completed qualifying simulations in the moments before the chequered flag fell.

That painted a competitive picture heading into the all-important qualifying hour later.

As the session began, Red Bull Racing sent both cars out as the session began.

Typically, the squad remains in the garage as final practice begins, but in this instance sent both Sergio Perez and Verstappen out for an installation lap.

Track conditions were notably different from Friday’s running, with rain earlier in the day washing the circuit, much cooler ambient temperatures, and no wind.

A set-up decision between opening practice and the second hour of running yesterday left Daniel Ricciardo looking to roll back on some of the changes overnight.

The Australian had been 10th fastest in Free Practice 1 but slipped down the order later on Friday afternoon.

That saw Ricciardo on track early looking to asses where the car had landed.

However, that task was complicated by an early red flag, and a second soon after.

A tough weekend got no better for Alpine and Esteban Ocon when he stopped just 15 minutes into the session.

The Frenchman rolled to a halt on the long front straight to draw the red flag.

It followed a power unit problem in opening practice that left him with just three laps to his name.

He was back on track in Free Practice 2 before rolling to a halt in the early stages of Free Practice 3.

Ocon had completed just one lap out of the pits and had not set a time when he climbed from the car.

The second red flag was triggered when Bearman got into Turn 1 too hot.

The Haas driver realised his error and moved to turn out of the corner and into the run-off but made the decision too late.

As a result, he wiped the front-left corner off against the barrier on the outside of the corner.

Sergio Perez continued his promising Friday pace with positive single lap pace, marginally faster than Verstappen for much of the session.

McLaren and Ferrari were also rapid, Oscar Piastri going 0.6s faster than Perez’s best with 13 minutes remaining, just as qualifying simulations began in earnest.

Mercedes was offset from its direct rivals with its initial performance runs, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on track with 10 minutes left on the clock.

With strong track evolution, it meant the pair weren’t directly comparable to the initial efforts of Piastri and Perez. Not that it mattered for Russell, who made a mistake at Turn 2 and took to the run-off.

Hamilton went second fastest with eight minutes remaining, but still 0.4s away from Piastri’s lap.

A second qualifying simulation from Charles Leclerc saw the Ferrari driver shoot to the top of the timesheets with seven minutes remaining, 0.185s up on the quickest McLaren.

The final minutes of the session were busy with further qualifying simulation runs, Russell ending the session fastest from Leclerc and the two McLarens and Verstappen.

Ricciardo ended the session 14th with 17 laps to his name, 1.3s away from Russell’s effort and four-tenths behind RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.