Phillip Island will play host to Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, and Australian Production Cars across three days.

Promoted by SRO Australia, the event will take place across August 23-25.

Headlined by the likes of Supercars stars Chaz Mostert and Will Brown, GT World Challenge Australia will have two one-hour races across Saturday and Sunday.

Supercars drivers Jaxon Evans, Declan Fraser, and Jayden Ojeda will also be in action as well as Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe champion Brendon Leitch.

The GT4 Australia Series will also have two one-hour races across Saturday and Sunday while the Australian Production Cars will take in four one-hour races.

Broadcast details for event will be announced in due course as well as schedules.

“We really want to make the inaugural GT Festival as accessible to the fans as possible,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan

“This is the first time that SRO Motorsports Australia has promoted our own event. We know we have a great racing product, and we want as many people there to see it live.

“There is just no better place to hold a GT event than at Phillip Island. The track suits the cars and the teams and drivers love going there.

“We are really looking forward to putting it on for everyone.”