The January 10-12 weekend features a mix of contemporary racing machinery and historic, with a particular focus on single-seaters.

The Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship headlined the program alongside a mammoth field of Formula Atlantics from New Zealand and Australia.

Supercars and F1 stars were in attendance too, including Liam Lawson, Greg Murphy, Brendon Hartley, Russell Ingall, and more.

The weekend marked the debut of Tony Quinn’s brand-new Tyrell P34 as well.