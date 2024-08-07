While there was a huge amount of on track activity, there was as much to see off it as well. There were over 500 rare and unique cars on show.

On track there were many highlights, one of which was the Combined Group C and Group A Heritage Touring Cars, together with the later Invited cars that took part in touring car races in bygone eras.

David Holc was best in the latter group in his ex-Alan Jones Ford Falcon XF, Adrian Allisey (Holden Walkinshaw VL) topped Group A and Stephen Axisa (Holden Commodore VH) came back to topple the Group C Nissans.

Thirty-four cars lined up for the Group S and Invited Tourist Trophy which went to Joe Di Bartolo (Chev Corvette) from Alex Webster and Douglas Barbour in their Porsches that were barely split.

The Group N & Invited Just Cars Touring Car Cup 50Km went to Peter McNiven (Mazda RX2) who overtook Brad Tilley (Ford Mustang) on the final lap and beat him by a mere 0.09s. It was a thriller after the first race for the category was stopped after a first corner incident.

Historic Sports Sedans sprints were headed by Simon Pfitzner in the Mercedes 450 SLC/Chev. Formula Fords saw Nick McBride win the three encounters and edge out Tom Tweedie in the feature.

That was just a small part of the event with many more races which included other historic categories, Formula Vees, HQ Holdens, Alfa Romeos, Regularity and Tribute cars on parade. Among the latter was the much hyped Peter Fowler VW/Chev.

Over 300 raced over the weekend in the Festival that was all things Speed.

IMAGES: Phil Wisewould