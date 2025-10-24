Kody Garland overtook points leader Joel Heinrich just prior a safety car to set up victory in the first race of Round 6.

Heinrich led the first of four races, marginally ahead of Garland as they quickly gapped the rest. Garland stalked Heinrich for three laps before he made the pass at Turn 4 and just before the safety car was deployed. Scott Dornan had spun out of the first chicane with some wall contact and Reece Chapman was parked nearby.

At the restart for a one-lap dash to the flag, Garland broke away as Heinrich had to short-cut the first chicane to finish half a second adrift.

Jack Boyd saw off the challenge from Brandon Madden, and they were third and fourth. Next came Nathan Williams and Caleb Paterson who then spectacularly crashed together just past the finish line.

Scott Andriske was seventh in front of Mason Harvey, Ryan Reynolds, Cody Mckay and John Steffenson. Diesel Thomas retired after three laps, while Kyle Lovering did not start after a crash in qualifying.

The pocket rockets are racing twice on Saturday, at 8:45am and 11:55am AEST.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup

Out of the two Round 4 practice sessions, Jett Murray has emerged fastest overall. The younger brother of Erebus Supercar driver Cooper Murray posted a best lap of 1:25.7784. The time came in Practice 2, and he was just 0.09 seconds quicker than Lincoln Taylor who showed the way in Practice 1 before a quicker time in Practice 2.

Third overall was Brock Stinson after a big rebuild from the multi-car crash at Bathurst’s Round 3. Then came Zane Rinaldi ahead of series points lead (by 92 points over Taylor) Oliver Wickham, William Seal, Jordan Freestone, New Zealander Ben Stewart, Kade Davey, Charlie Parker and Lachlan Gibbons.

Sixteen of the 29 entered posted times quicker in the afternoon than the morning and there was only one missing from the later session. Tyler Cheney crashed at the beach chicane while several wore battle scars from glancing the tyre bundles.

The GR Cup will have qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday, set for 10:25am and 1:20pm AEST respectively.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

David Russell followed up his three race wins at Bathurst by going fastest in practice for Round 7. The TekworkX Motorsport pilot recorded a 1:11.0710 to edge out Sonic Racing’s Marcos Flack in Practice 2 to take the top spot.

EMA Motorsport’s Bayley Hall, the winner of the last two rounds on the Gold Coast, was third fastest ahead of Dale Wood (Earl Bamber Motorsport) and French-Finish International Marcus Amand for TekworkX.

Harri Jones was fastest in Practice 1 and that time held for sixth ahead of Caleb Sumich and Angelo Mouzouris whose second outing ended with broken right front suspension. Both sessions were free of red flags although Oscar Targett was an early casualty with wall contact at Turn 11.

In Pro-Am it was Matt Slavin who was the pacesetter and led both sessions. Second was Matt Belford ahead of points leader Rodney Jane who had contact with a wall as the second outing finished. Marc Cini was fourth with Stephen Grove next ahead of Brett Boulton and Jacque Jarjo.

Qualifying is scheduled for 9:25am AEST ahead of Race 1 at 1:55pm.