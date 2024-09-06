The cars were built by respective homologation teams Triple Eight Race Engineering and Dick Johnson Racing during 2021.

Hitting the track publicly for the first time at that year’s Bathurst 1000, they tested at circuits throughout the country the following season.

No longer required by the category, they were offered for sale earlier this year by high-end car dealer Young Timers Garage.

YTG early last month flagged their sale on an Instagram post, which was then removed while final details were cleared.

Supercars has now confirmed the two cars will be picked up by their undisclosed new owner next week.

“These prototypes offer a rare chance to acquire vehicles that symbolise the evolution of Supercars racing,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“We received significant interest over the last three years about the future of these prototypes and are thrilled that the new owner is very excited to be collecting these historic Supercars in the coming days.”

Shaun Baker, Founder of Young Timers Garage, added: “YTG is very proud to have brought this incredibly unique opportunity to market for the very first time.

“The new owner is very excited to receive their slice of history over coming days.”

The Ford Mustang was displayed earlier this week at the funeral of Campbell Little, who had played a key role in its development as part of Supercars’ technical team.