For the second consecutive year, the Bathurst 1000 winner and well-known driver whisperer to the latest bunch of Supercars stars has put up a full corporate day for an auction.

The auction has been launched through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the Pirtek Legends Night, featuring Supercars and NASCAR legend Marcos Ambrose at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 24.

The Norwell Motorplex package has already attracted bids in excess of $5000 and it is anticipated it will reach last year’s number of $15,000.

All proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries.

Norwell Motorplex is one of the most comprehensive automotive training facilities in the country and this is your chance for you and 14 associates to find out for yourselves.

Morris is one of only two drivers to have won the unofficial Bathurst triple crown (Bathurst 1000, Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst 12 Hour) as well as being the Australian Super Touring Championship winner for BMW and the 2017 Stadium Super Trucks champion.

The Norwell facility has become the breeding ground for some of Australia’s biggest racing names in recent years including Shane Van Gisbergen, Broc Fenney and Brodie Kostecki.

“Last year’s Pirtek Legends Night was a cracker and we enjoyed being a part of it,” said Morris.

“I have had some personal experience with the work of Motorsport Ministries and they are a valuable part of the support mechanism for our sport in this country.

“We have some cool assets at the Norwell Motorplex and we are happy to put a package together that can be enjoyed by a corporate group or group of friends looking for a great time.

“I am sure we will be able to create a few surprises along the way for the winning bidder and their guests.”

The Norwell Motorplex team, led by Carina Napier, will tailor every aspect of your full-day event to ensure everyone has an amazing experience.

The winner will get their adrenaline pumping on the racetrack, take on the 4×4 and other driving challenges, and learn some advanced driving skills on the skid pan and mechanical turntable.

Whether you want to use the prize as a corporate anniversary, team-building retreat, end-of-year festivities, professional association event or a memorable day of networking with colleagues, the Norwell Motorplex team will work with you on your goals.

The experience will allow you to bring your own marketing materials and turn it into your exclusive corporate event.

The Norwell Motorplex is conveniently located half way between the Gold Coast and Brisbane and the value of the generous donation is in excess of $15,000. (The date for the full-day event to be agreed upon by both parties).

Pirtek Legends Night creator, Brett “Crusher” Murray, praised the contribution of Morris and his family.

“Paul and the Morris family have been very generous with their contribution to Australian motorsport over the years and this is just another example of it,” said Murray.

“The Norwell Motorplex really is a special place for people learning skills for the road, for the race track or simply wanting a fun day out.

“We cannot thank Paul, Carina and the team at Norwell for their on-going and un-wavering support for what we are trying to achieve.”