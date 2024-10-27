At the fifth round, held at the Mobile Boost Gold Coast 500, James Lodge continued his domination with all the way wins in Races 2 and 3.

Geoghegan who is part of the Erebus Academy placed third in both races after conceding to Toyota guest driver Declan Fraser in the first and Jack Westbury in the second. For Geoghegan it was his second series win for the year after he won the second tier Scholarship Series for the older Toyota 86s.

Geoghegan and Owen who led the points before the round, went into the final day equal on points while Lodge was a remote chance.

Race 2 was led by Lodge from start to finish. Fraser out-dragged Geoghegan to be second at Turn 1 while Tomsett slotted into fourth ahead of Lachan Gibbons, Ben Gomersall, Brock Stinson, Jack Westbury, Owen and slow away Clay Richards.

The safety car emerged on Lap 7 just after a three-car incident at the main straight chicane. Craig Thornton hit the tyres and bounced out to snag Jordan Freestone who was alongside. Hayden Hume who was immediately behind, went into the back of Thornton.

When the race resumed three laps later, light rain was falling on some parts of the track. Tomsett snuck down the inside of Geoghegan at Turn 4, but immediately had a throttle issue and lost places.

Owen’s title shot basically ended when he was tagged and spun at Turn 11 by Will Seal who was trying to go under Richards. Seal then had further damage, and the chequered flag went out as the front runners came onto the front straight.

Lodge won ahead of Fraser, Geoghegan, Gibbons, Westbury, Gomersall, Stinson, Tomsett and Richards who with a 2.0s penalty, dopped to 20th. Owen was able to recover and finished 26th and conceded 78 points to Geoghegan.

Lodge nailed another perfect start in Race 3 as Geoghegan had his best start of the weekend and jumped ahead of Fraser.

From his ninth starting position, Cooper Barnes had contact with the inside concrete wall at Turn 4 and stopped shortly after. There were others that copped hits including Tomsett who pitted.

Westbury was on the move and along with Stinson, passed a troubled Fraser at Turn 4 before the latter slowed and retired. Westbury took the fight up to Geoghegan and made the successful move on Geoghegan on the second last lap.

Stinson crossed the line fourth ahead of Gibbons, Gomersall, Lincoln Taylor, Luff, Tyler Cheney and Charlie Nash.