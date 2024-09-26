Great news for Speedcafe readers! ACDelco is offering an exclusive 25% off coupon code online at ACDelco Parts Direct.

USE CODE: SPDC25

ACDelco provides a wide range of quality products for the automotive replacement parts industry, including batteries, spark plugs, oil filters, air filters, wiper blades, and brake components. ACDelco also offers a comprehensive range of oils, fluids and cleaners.

To claim your 25% discount, simply head over to ACDelco’s website by clicking here and enter the code “SPDC25” before the promotion ends on the 31st of October.

Terms are Australia only, excludes shipping.