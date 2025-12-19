The jet, owned by Biffle, experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff. The plane attempted an emergency landing but crashed and burst into flames, killing Biffle, along with his wife Cristina, his five-year-old son, Ryder and his 14-year-old daughter, Emma.

Biffle won a title in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (then Busch Series), along with 19 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, before retiring from full-time competition in 2016.

Biffle made a comeback in June 2019 when he won a Truck Series race with Kyle Busch Motorsports at Texas. The victory sparked a run of part-time Cup Series starts for NY Racing, including the 2022 Daytona 500

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, but sources confirm that Greg Biffle and family were on the plane, and there were no survivors.

News of Biffle’s death has sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community, with drivers, teams, and fans paying tribute to his career and influence on the sport.

Biffle is remembered not only for his victories and racing style but also for his dedication to his community. He played an instrumental role in rescue efforts after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of North Carolina and Tennessee last year.

As details continue to emerge, Biffle’s legacy in NASCAR is secure as one of the sport’s most enduring and respected figures.