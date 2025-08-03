The 26-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the GT ranks since making his GT3 debut in 2023, leading to an official AMG junior driver deal at the end of last year.

This season he has competed for the brand in GT World Challenge in Australia (with Tigani Motorsport) and in Asia (with Craft-Bamboo Racing).

He is now in talks with AMG for a fresh deal that would run into next season, with hopes the new arrangement will lead to opportunities in Europe and extend into the next generation of AMG GT3 car.

“I am loving being a part of the world’s fastest family and it is something I would love to continue for the future,” Ojeda told Speedcafe.

“The opportunity to see the world and be able to race at some of the biggest events and iconic circuits is something I want to keep doing.

“The next step is breaking into Europe for sure this is something I want pursue in the near future.

“With the development of the new GT3 car in the process it makes being apart of the Mercedes-AMG driver roster an exciting prospect for the coming years.”

A fresh AMG deal could mean a busy 2026 for Ojeda who is also emerging as a significant player in the Supercars silly season.

He is thought to be a target for several teams for a full-time seat, including PremiAir Racing, which is currently mulling its position in the market.

Should he land a full-time Supercars seat he would dovetail that with his AMG commitments.

Ojeda will take part in the Supercars enduros this year alongside Ryan Wood at Walkinshaw Andretti United.