Nathaniel Martin of Horizon Motorsport is offering the car for sale via race car marketplace My105.

The car, listed as chassis #15, is scheduled to arrive in Australia this month.

Speedcafe approached Martin who declined to comment, citing confidentiality agreements.

According to the listing, the car has offered for sale after its initial purchaser changed plans.

The listing reads in part: “Planning has commenced with Multimatic for testing and event support prior to and for the Bathurst 12 Hour details of which can be discussed further to interested parties.”

Horizon Motorsport said it can offer storage and preparation services for the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour and GT World Challenge Australia season.

The GT3-specification Ford Mustang is powered by a 5.4-litre Coyote V8 developed by Ford Performance and M-Sport.

Earlier this year, Ford Performance’s global motorsports head Mark Rushbrook earmarked the arrival of the new GT3 ‘stang in Australia.

“We’re limited on the number of cars that are built in time to support a full 2024 season,” Rushbrook told Sportscar365.

“But we are ramped up to build two a month. We will keep building to demand and I think we’re going to be busy for quite some time to meet that demand.”

“We want these cars racing all around the world. Yes, definitely Bathurst, but there’s [also] a full series in Australia. We want cars participating in that series.

“That’s what we love about Mustang, the fact that we’ve got it at such a great road car as the best-selling sports car in the world.

“Since we sell it all over the world, we want to also race all over the world.”