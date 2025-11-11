As first flagged by Speedcafe earlier this year, the addition of Adelaide is the final piece of the calendar to be announced.

It will mark the first time since 2023 that the GT3-based series has raced around the parklands circuit.

“We are pleased to officially lock in our calendar for 2026 with an event as prestigious as the Adelaide Grand Final,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“To return to the Adelaide street circuit and wrap our season is an exciting prospect for the category and I have no doubt that our teams, drivers and other stakeholders will thoroughly enjoy going there.

“This race track has a rich motorsport history having been where the Australian Grand Prix raced at back in the day, while the Adelaide Grand Final event itself is one of the biggest in the country, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for the category to be able to see off the year on that platform.

“A big thank you to the South Australian Motorsport Board for helping this get over the line and I look forward to seeing a full field of the best GT cars in Australia battling it out at this iconic event at the end of 2026.”

GT World Challenge Australia will open its 2026 season at Phillip Island on March 27-29 before venturing to The Bend Motorsport Park on May 8-10.

The series heads north for the winter, beginning with Queensland Raceway on June 12-14 before a maiden visit to Hidden Valley Raceway on July 24-26.

Sydney Motorsport Park will host the penultimate round on September 18-20 before the Adelaide Parkland Circuit on December 3-6.

GT World Challenge Australia will once again headline the Shannons SpeedSeries program in 2026 alongside Monochrome GT4 Australia, Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia, and the new Mustang Cup Australia.

2026 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS calendar

Test: 17 March – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria

Round 1: 27-29 March – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria

Round 2: 8-10 May – Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, South Australia

Round 3: 12-14 June – Queensland Raceway, Queensland

Round 4: 24-26 July – Hidden Valley Raceway, Northern Territory

Round 5: 18-20 September – Sydney Motorsport Park, New South Wales

Round 6: December 3-6 – Adelaide Parklands Circuit, South Australia