The squad will field a Porsche 911 GT3 R at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International with American Hashish ‘Hash’ Patel and Alex Fontana who hails from Greece and Switzerland.

Car Collection Motorsport were regulars in the GT Open Championship this year.

Most recently, they contested the final round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the Indianapolis 8 Hour.

Featured Videos

Team owner Peter Schmidt said he is eager to get to The Mountain for the Bathurst International.

“After the successful GT Open season and the guest start in Indianapolis, the next adventure awaits us,” said Schmidt.

“The Mount Panorama circuit in Bathurst is one of the biggest challenges in GT3 and we are very much looking forward to proving ourselves here as well.

“Even though it’s a first for all of us, we obviously want to put in another good performance.”

The team pointed towards the possibility of a future Bathurst 12 Hour entry, and the final round of GT World Challenge Australia offers a race opportunity to race at The Mountain.

“Taking part in the finale of the GT World Challenge Australia in Bathurst still feels incredible, even though I’m already there,” said Fontana.

“Our goal is to gain new experiences, learn and discover this amazing circuit.

“We have a clear intention to take part in the 12-hour race one day and want to prepare ourselves.

“This time we are here to learn and have fun, as it is the first real season for my teammate Hash and the first time for me in this iconic venue.

“A big thanks goes to the Car Collection family who have made everything possible this year: from Europe to the USA to Australia, with much more to come.”

The final round of GT World Challenge Australia at the Bathurst International begins on Friday with two 60-minute practice sessions.

Saturday will take in qualifying and a one-hour race before a solitary one-hour race on Sunday.