The inaugural GT Festival will get underway with a scenic drive from San Remo to Phillip Island.

A handful of cars from Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS and Monochrome GT Australia will partake.

The drive will start at the San Remo Campus of Bass Coast College where students will get up close and personal before the parade begins.

The cars will drive across the San Remo bridge past Newgaven, Cap Woolamai, Surf Beach, and Smiths Beach before reaching the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The cars are due to depart Bass Coast College at 11:30am AEST before arriving at the circuit at 11:45am AEST.

The inaugural GT Festival, promoted by SRO Motorsports Australia, takes place at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on August 23-25. Spectator entry is free.

“This is a really cool initiative and a great way for SRO Motorsports Australia to bring the racing to the people,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“We are offering free entry to all race fans for the event, and that has been met with a great response, so the road trip is just another way to get the fans involved.

“We're really looking forward to the GT Festival. There will be plenty for the fans to see and we know that the racing will be top-class.”