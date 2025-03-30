The pair will pilot a McLaren 570S GT4, which suffered significant damage in a fire while conducting hot laps at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The car came close to being written off but has been repaired in time for the season opener at Phillip Island on April 4-6.

“We’re really looking forward to teaming up with Grant Denyer again as he brings a lot of experience and knowledge to GT racing, so it should be an exciting year,” said Soole.

“With that said, our focus has been trying to get the car back together after the fire at Eastern Creek.

“Although it was a little hairy, there was only superficial damage and a lot of damaged parts, but nothing major, so I am not scared to race or anything.”

A bumper grid is expected for the GT Festival at Phillip Island.

GT4 Australia will be one of the headline acts alongside GT World Challenge Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, First Focus Radical Cup Australia, and Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia.

“All in all, we are excited to be part of this new era and Monochrome GT4 Australia this year,” said Soole.

“I believe it’s a category that is going to get a lot of cars on the grid, and with a lot of diversity in the field too.

“Monochrome GT4 Australia is not just a feeder series as there are a lot of people from all categories with difference experiences, which is awesome.

“I really like the environment that SRO Motorsports Australia has built as I feel like I am wanted. A lot of other categories could learn from how they work.

“I really do love it though. There is great camaraderie and it’s still grassroots enough that everyone is friendly with each other and not a level of ego-driven motorsport, which is cool.

“I am also expected to compete against a really strong field of Am drivers. There are lot of impressive names there and I think it’s going to be a fantastic competition.

“Even though we have the oldest car in the field, I think we can punch above our weight.”