Campbell and Crick finished runners up in the standing in the 2025 season, duelling with eventual champions Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall throughout the season.

The DA Campbell Transport Mustang entered the final round at Hampton Downs in contention for the title, but a crash at turn one in Saturday’s race ended their chances.

Campbell again lines up with long-time friend and co-driver Crick, noting the importance of continuing their relationship in 2026.

“We’ve pretty much raced everything together now, so we’ve got a pretty strong friendship there away from and within motorsport and yeah, I plan on keeping that the way it is, and I’m sure he’s the same,” Campbell told Speedcafe.

The pair enter the new season and the partnership with Method Motorsport with the simple goal of finishing the year one step higher.

Advertisements

Campbell’s relationship with Mostert evolved through the 2025 season, describing the Supercars champion as ‘my kind of guy’.

Campbell noted the positive effect that Mostert’s knowledge and experience will be able to provide the pair.

“We need someone that’s still in the thick of it, that’s very knowledgeable. He [Mostert] gets along well with absolutely everyone and helps take us to the next step,” said Campbell.

“Obviously Cricky’s a great driver coach, but I think it’ll be good for Cricky and myself to have someone like Chaz who’s at the peak of his powers at the moment.”

The switch to Method Motorsport running the car also comes with the addition of a race engineer, a first for the duo in their second season of GT4 racing.

Supercars engineer Tony Woodward comes on board for the season and will provide a significant boost to the already-competitive pair.

Woodward has most recently worked at Brad Jones Racing with Andre Heimgartner, before making a switch to Blanchard Racing Team with James Golding for 2026.

“We’ll have Tony Woodward as our engineer, which we’ve never had before,” Campbell said.

“We’ve been sort of working from our ute and car trailer, and now we’re really changing it up. That hopefully will be a good positive step in the right direction where we can make some substantial gains and learn a lot.

“It’s a relief, to be honest, because I think we’ve done quite well as a privateer team to have basically two mechanics and two drivers.

“They’re very knowledgeable people, but we’ve never had that pure engineer expertise in the background.

“So to have that now and especially someone of Tony’s calibre, that will be a very strong point in our favour.”

Alongside the season of GT4 Australia, Campbell and Crick will once again enter the Bathurst 6 Hour with their BMW M2 Competition.

The pair will be vying for back-to-back success after a record-breaking charge through the field, winning from 65th position on the grid.

“It’s [the BMW] just come out of the museum recently. I have to give it a wash, because it went in there as it finished the race,” Campbell said.

“You’ll see us on the grid at Easter trying to go back to back.”

Campbell and Crick will hit the track at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on March 27-29 for the opening round of Monochrome GT4 Australia as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.