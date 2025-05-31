Category debutant Ryan Hansford lost control of his new Ford Mustang GT3 on Dick Johnson Straight while in a battle with McLaren driver Lochan Hennock that pitched his Mustang hard into the concrete pit wall.

Hansford, sharing his Ford with Supercars driver Aaron Cameron, finished the race parked on the infield, causing what would ultimately be a race-ending red flag with seven minutes of the race remaining.

At the time of the shunt, Hansford was leading the Silver Am class, and despite the incident, was provisionally awarded the class victory.

Results for all classes will remain provisional overnight as stewards will hear a number of protests to determine a final set of results.

It was a race that was rain affected from the get-go, and numerous incidents meant that the majority of the 60 minute race was run under safety car conditions.

As the cars gridded up, rain began to fall. The first corner of the race saw Aaron Seton’s Mustang find the sand, while Turn 3 caught out the Audi of Blake Purdie who found the grass, then a water logged infield.

Three more Safety Car periods hampered the race and luckily, all cars survived serious damage until Hansford’s big one.

Provisionally, Hennock and Nathan Morcom won the Silver class, Hansford and Cameron won Silver Am and Porsche driver Shane Smollen claimed the Am class.

The second race will be held at Queensland Raceway at 9:45am AEST tomorrow.