The broadcast deal marks a significant change for the SRO Motorsports Australia-promoted series, having called the Seven Network and its on-demand service 7plus home since 2024.

As part of the new deal, all six rounds will be shown live on Kayo Sports, with highlights packages available on-demand post each event.

The deal will mark the first time the SpeedSeries has been broadcast on Fox in its two-decade history.

It moved to Seven in 2024 following a two-year association with Nine’s Stan Sport.

In addition to the SpeedSeries, Fox Sports and Kayo will have the exclusive rights to many of SRO Motorsports’ global categories.

These include GT World Challenge Europe, Asia, and America, British GT, GT4 America, GT4 Europe, and the Suzuka 1000.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

“Teaming up with Fox Sports is an incredible opportunity to grow for the Shannons SpeedSeries and I am extremely excited about the new era,” said Ben McMellan, SRO Motorsports Australia CEO.

“Fox Sports, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, has long been the home of motorsport in this country and their reach to Australian audiences alone is likely to have a positive effect on our product.

“To have a range of SRO Motorsports events featuring on Fox Sports, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, allows Aussie fans to enjoy a centralised location for the best GT racing in the world.

“I’d like to thank the Seven Network for their previous support of the Shannons SpeedSeries, and look forward to building a new relationship with the team at Kayo Sports and Foxtel for the years to come.”

The Shannons SpeedSeries will be headlined in 2026 by GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and Monochrome GT4 Australia.

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, and the newly created Mustang Cup Australia will join the undercard throughout the year.

The Shannons SpeedSeries commences with GT Festival Phillip Island on March 27-29.