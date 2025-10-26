Unfortunately for the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars, their fourth race of Round 6 was cancelled due to circuit technical issues.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

Hall won his seventh straight race on the Surfers Paradise street circuit, and his third round in a row there.

Six cars didn’t return after the multi-car crash in Race 1. Race 2 started with the cars gridded on their second fastest qualifying times.

The EMA Motorsport driver was on pole and commanded from start to finish. He edged away from the Sonic Racing teammates Angelo Mouzouris and Marcos Flack who ran nose-to-tail until Flack made the pass at Turn 11 on Lap 4.

TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russell ran fourth until passed by Glen Wood before he was able to get the spot back when Wood had contact with a lapped car.

Gold Coast 500 Greenroom Afterparty at Cali Beach - Sunday 26th October. VIP Booths available - Click here

Marcus Amand started ninth and finished fifth ahead of Clay Osborne and Harri Jones who came through from the back of the grid. Dale Wood followed ahead of Marco Giltrap and Lachie Bloxsom.

Drama struck Dylan O’Keeffe who suffered broken steering with side contact with Dale Wood. The GWR team made repairs and returned O’Keeffe to the race, but with not enough laps, was deemed a DNF.

In Pro-Am Stephen Grove led for 25 laps only to be passed by Matt Belford with six laps to go. Rodney Jane was third in front of Brett Boulton and Marc Cini.

Hall also led the third race from start to finish. Flack maintained second throughout while Russell and Amand jumped Mouzouris who was tardy off the start. The latter had the opportunity to pass Amand when he erred out of the front chicane on Lap 8 but overshot at Turn 4.

With Jones in sixth and O’Keeffe 10th behind Osborne, Dale Wood and Giltrap, the championship leading points spread has been reduced to just 20.

Belford again took the Pro-Am honours over Grove with Jarjo next in front of Jane, Boulton and Cini. Jane continues to lead the points, albeit by the reduced margin of 25.

The eighth and final round will be on the streets of Adelaide on November 27-30.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup

Stinson followed up his first race win on Saturday with a dominant performance in Race 2 before his second to Pip Casabene in the last, secured the round victory.

Race 2 was led from start to finish by Stinson. He was 5.4 second ahead of his nearest rivals where Casabene was second as he passed Zane Rinaldi on the final lap.

Jett Murray was next across the line, but he was one of many to incur kerb hop penalties. His two which amounted to seven seconds, dropped him to sixth behind Will Seal and Lincoln Taylor.

Behind them Oliver Wickham struggled with a loose bonnet, held on by just one pin, and was able to hold off Toyota guest driver Chris Pither, Romeo Nasr, Lachlan Evennett and Jordan Freestone. Wickham (7.0s) and Nasr (47.0s) copped penalties that dropped them to ninth and 19th respectively.

The first chicane on Lap 1 saw Warren Luff (the other Toyota guest) and Josh Anderson out after they collided. Ben Stewart’s car was miraculously repaired after its Race 1 crash, but retired early, Cooper Barnes pitted with damage to the oil cooler and Charlie Parker crashed on Lap 17 which caused an early race finish.

Casabene won the start of Race 3 and led until Stinson slipped past at Turn 11 on the second lap. Stinson led until the final lap when Casabene had a better run out of Turn 4 to make the pass before the beach chicane.

Rinaldi shadowed them continually to finish a close third ahead of Murray, Seal, Wickham, Evennett, Taylor, Freestone and Pither. There were several to cop kerb strikes but none among the top 10 runners.

Round 5 of GR Cup will at Sandown Raceway on November 14-16.