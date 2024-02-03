It was announced Hamilton will join Ferrari for the 2025 season on a multi-year contract in a move that shocked the F1 world on Thursday.

Wolff revealed the seven-time champion delivered the bombshell personally.

“I heard the rumours a couple of days earlier, but I wanted to wait for the breakfast we had planned, and that was Wednesday morning,” he explained.

“This is when he broke the news.”

Rumours had swirled about a potential Ferrari switch before but gathered steam on Thursday morning.

It's not the first time Hamilton had been linked with the scarlett operation after having brief discussions in 2020.

Then, he was at the peak of his power as he soared to his sixth world championship success in seven years.

By contrast, Ferrari was not the force it had been and was a less attractive proposition than remaining in Brackley.

Now, after two comparatively difficult seasons with Mercedes amidst the new ground effect era of F1, the lure of the Prancing Horse proved too strong.

“If you told me two days ago that Lewis would be going to Ferrari, I didn't think it was possible,” Toto Wolff told selected media, including Speedcafe.

“Situations and things can change quickly.”

Hamilton signed a two-year deal with Mercedes last August and has exercised a break clause in that contract to join Ferrari.

It ends an 11-year relationship with the factory team and an association with Mercedes that stretches back to the Englishman's formative years in karting.

Heading into the European winter, the Hamilton/Mercedes relationship seemed sound, making his decision to leave the team he's won six world championships with all the more shocking.

“We were very aligned when we went into the Christmas period,” Wolff noted.

“You need to ask Lewis why he changed his mind.

“How he framed it to me is perfectly understandable, he needed a new challenge and he was looking for a different environment and this was maybe the last possibility to do something else.

“We totally respect that you can change your mind in different circumstances, and switching to Ferrari maybe for the last peak in his career, maybe rolling the dice a bit, I can follow that decision.

“Every race driver dreams about being in a red overall and in the red car,” he added.

“We've discussed it many times before that this would be exciting to do one day.

“But over the years, we came to the conclusion that staying at Mercedes and finishing the legacy here is something that one can be proud of.

“I never ignore the possibility of change – whether it's Ferrari or another team – so this is what it is.

“The fact didn't surprise me at all, maybe the timing, but I can understand where he was coming from, and that was to protect the team's interest going forward.”

Wolff conceded Hamilton's defection was a known risk associated with the short-term contract, but a calculated one for both parties.

For the driver, it afforded an opportunity to seek new pastures, if he so desired, in what is the twilight of a glittering career.

For the team, it opened a seat in what is a buoyant market with a number of top-tier drivers out of contract.

“It's an exciting situation at the end of 2024 with some drivers becoming available, others just signed a few weeks ago so these ones would have been opportunities,” Wolff rationalised.

“If it was six weeks earlier, there would have been more opportunities, but it is what it is.

“But in 2025 and beyond, the driver market is very interesting and we need to look out to the future. Who is it that we can partner with George? What's the best combo? What's the best combination?

“I think in terms of the drivers who could hopefully join, that could join, there are a variety of options.

“I wouldn't want to commit to this is when we're going to do it. I want to take my time.”