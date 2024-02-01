Reports out of Italy have claimed a deal between the seven-time world champion and Ferrari is imminent, with confirmation possible this week.

The Scuderia has an open seat for 2025 with Carlos Sainz in the final year of his current contract.

That has resulted in a number of drivers being linked to the seat, including Williams' Alex Albon.

However, Ferrari has long courted Hamilton, who has spent his entire career with Mercedes backing.

His 2008 world championship with McLaren was powered by the three-pointed star and he has been with the factory Mercedes squad since 2013.

In 2020, Hamilton admitted he held discussions with Ferrari about potentially joining the squad, though conceded at the time that they were “never really close” to locking down a deal.

“We talked on occasion but we didn't go beyond understanding what options were on the table and they weren't the right ones,” Hamilton said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport at the time.

“Our positions have never aligned. I think timing matters and things happen in the end for a reason.

“In recent seasons my contract always expired in years different from that of all the other drivers. In the end it went like this.”

Then, Hamilton was in the midst of a successful period with Mercedes, that saw him net six world titles in seven years.

He is now coming off the back of two difficult seasons with Mercedes.

Hamilton is currently experiencing the longest winless streak of his F1 career, stretching back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The most successful driver in the sport's history, the Englishman turned 39 last month, making him the second oldest driver on the grid behind Fernando Alonso.

He also has a two-year deal with Mercedes, though it's believed he has a break clause at the end of the coming campaign.