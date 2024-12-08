Instruction from the FIA is for the top three finishers to remain on the track following the race, and stop on the front straight.

That has been expanded to include Hamilton, who is starting his final race for Mercedes before switching to Ferrari next season.

“After taking the chequered flag the top three (3) drivers and driver of car 44 (if outside of top three (3)) should stay on track, drop to the back of the field and then proceed directly to the Grid where there will be the opportunity for post-championship celebrations should they wish to do so,” a note the FIA media delegate to teams outlined.

“Following these celebrations, they should proceed towards the start light gantry where they will find the 1, 2, 3 boards.”

It has become a tradition that the top three celebrates the season ending in Abu Dhabi with donuts on the pit straight.

That has at times included additional drivers, such as Fernando Alonso when the Spaniard looked set to exit the sport.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has started 246 races for Mercedes, winning 84 races and six world title since joining the squad in 2013.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix begins at 17:00 local time (midnight AEDT).