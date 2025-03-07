CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Here is all the essential information you need for the event.

What is the Adelaide Motorsport Festival?

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival showcases a wide range of on-track demonstrations, including Formula 1 cars, hypercars, sportscars, touring cars, drift cars, motorbikes, and more.

Up to 18 cars/motorbikes take to the track at a time, running at full speed on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Located in the heart of Victoria Park, the Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee is the ultimate spot to meet and hear from the stars of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Which drivers are taking part in the Adelaide Motorsport Festival?

Drivers from around the globe include Valtteri Bottas, Damon Hill, Thierry Boutsen, Alan Jones, David Brabham, Craig Lowndes, Greg Murphy and Steven Richards; motorbike champions Chris Vermeulen, Troy Corser and Cam Donald.

Guenther Steiner and David Croft will also be among the high-profile motorsport personalities attending.

CLICK HERE for the full entry list

Where is the Adelaide Motorsport Festival being held?

The 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival takes place at Victoria Park. Entry gates are accessible from Fullarton Road, where paid public parking is also available for $30 per day.

Tickets will only be sold at the gate if available on the day.

CLICK HERE for the site map.

When is the Adelaide Motorsport Festival on?

The 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will be held on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.

Gates open at 8:15am and close at 6:00pm both days, with non-stop on-track action throughout.

Adelaide Motorsport Festival Saturday schedule

Time (ACDT) Session 8:30 Exotics 8:45 F1 commemoration lap 9:00 Drift 9:15 Porsche Rennsport 9:30 Tipo F1 9:45 Repco Circuit Safari 10:00 Formula 1 10:15 Touring Car Legends 10:30 Drift 10:45 Hypercar 11:00 GT Style 11:15 Motorbikes 11:30 F1 drivers demonstration 11:45 Can-Am 12:00 Sports Prototypes 12:15 Exotics 12:30 NASCAR 12:45 Formula 1 1:00 Le Mans 1:15 Savic demonstration 1:30 Tipo F1 1:45 Heritage Touring Cars 2:00 Pagani demonstration 2:15 NASCAR 2:30 Porsche Rennsport 2:45 Drift 3:00 Can-Am 3:15 Jaguar F1 demo 3:30 Le Mans 3:45 Hypercar 4:00 Formula 1 4:15 Sports Prototypes 4:30 GT Style 4:45 Touring Car Legends 5:00 Motorbikes 5:15 Heritage Touring Cars 5:30 Mazda 767B demonstration 5:45 Drift – Team Drift

Adelaide Motorsport Festival Sunday schedule

Time (ACDT) Session 8:45 Exotics 9:00 Drift 9:15 Porsche Rennsport 9:30 Tipo F1 9:45 Repco Circuit Safari 10:00 Formula 1 10:15 Touring Car Legends 10:30 Drift 10:45 Hypercar 11:00 GT Style 11:15 Motorbikes 11:30 Mazda 767B demonstration 11:45 Can-Am 12:00 Sports Prototypes 12:15 Le Mans 12:30 NASCAR 12:45 Formula 1 1:00 Exotics 1:15 NASCAR demonstration 1:30 Tipo F1 1:45 Heritage Touring Cars 2:00 Pagani demonstration 2:15 NASCAR 2:30 Porsche Rennsport 2:45 Drift – Team Drift 3:00 Can-Am 3:15 Schuppan McLaren Indy demo 3:30 Le Mans 3:45 Hypercar 4:00 Formula 1 4:15 Sports Prototypes 4:30 GT Style 4:45 Touring Car Legends 5:00 Motorbikes 5:15 Heritage Touring Cars 5:30 Ten of the Best

Saturday, March 8 demonstrations

8:45am: Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide commemoration lap with the Beatrice Lola THL1 Hart.

11:30am: Formula 1 drivers’ demonstration. Damon Hill, Thierry Boutsen and David Brabham driving the Brabham BT60B, Benetton B190 and Brabham BT59 respectively.

1:15pm: Savic Motorcycle demonstration. Chris Vermeulen, Dave Johnson, Brian McCormack riding Savic C-Series motorbikes.

2pm: Pagani demonstration. The Pagani Huayra R and Pagani Zonda R on track.

3:15pm. Jaguar demonstration. Jaguar R2 Formula 1 car on track.

5:30pm. Mazda 767B demonstration. Mazda 767B on track.

Sunday, March 9 demonstrations

11:30am: Mazda 767B demonstration. Mazda 767B on track, driven by Stefan Johansson.

1:15pm. NASCAR demonstration. Jake Hill and Tim Slade driving the Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Lumina NASCARs respectively.

2pm: Pagani demonstration. The Pagani Huayra R and Pagani Zonda R on track.

3:15pm: Vern Schuppan McLaren IndyCar demonstration – click here for details.