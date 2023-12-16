The New Zealander is presently slated for 40 NASCAR races next year, comprised of a full-time Xfinity Series programme and seven Cup encounters.

While his three stock car starts so far include an oval, that Trucks appearance was on a short oval, namely the 0.686-mile Indianapolis Raceway Park.

As usual, though, the 2024 season begins on a superspeedway, namely Daytona, and van Gisbergen will make two appearances at the notorious Talladega.

Harvick, the 2007 Daytona 500 winner, had some practical advice for the three-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

“It’s been really awesome,” said van Gisbergen about those who have contacted him about his move to the United States.

“Everyone’s welcoming me to the States and, if they can help in anyway, they’re offering, and I think it’s really cool.

“Even Kevin Harvick, he’s been a great help with just basic advice.

“You know, being comfortable in the car and just being well strapped in; he said I’m going to have hits bigger than I’ve ever had before, which is not nice to hear, but it’s a true fact.

“I have to be ready for that and be comfortable and safe in the car, and I’m going to have to change my seat, the way I sit in the car to be more acclimatised and safe on the ovals.

“That’s just part of it, and making sure that the seat is the same in the Xfinity car so I can swap between one and the other, and be comfortable and in the same driving position.

“It’s just little stuff like that which I don’t normally think about, and those guys have been super-helpful, and everyone I’ve talked to has been awesome.”

Harvick, who retired from driving this season and becomes a Fox Sports (United States) commentator next year, has previously stated that he would like to see Scott McLaughlin race against van Gisbergen in NASCAR.

That is unlikely for the foreseeable future given how McLaughlin is now embedded in IndyCar, not to mention the manufacturer conflict which would arise given he drives a Chevrolet-powered car for Team Penske, which fields Ford Mustangs in NASCAR.

The 2024 Xfinity Series starts at Daytona on the weekend of Saturday, February 17.