The third round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Seies at Queensland Raceway is part of the annual 2 Days of Thunder with several state-based categories joining the national classes.

First round winner Haynes recoded a best of 1:12.4120 and headed up each of the three sessions. He finished the day almost half a second faster than Jarrod Hughes in a Chev Camaro. Also Camaro mounted and in the 12s, second round victor Brad Gartner was factionally slower and third overall.

Tom Hayman (Mustang) was next from Camaro pilots Mark Bailey and equal points leader (with Haynes) Graham Cheney. Then came Mark Crutcher (Mustang), Hayden Jackson (Dodge Challenger), Russell Wright (Mustang) and Des Collier (Mustang).

Qualifying for TA2 will take place on Saturday morning from 10:45am, split into the top and bottom 50 percent.

Brock Paine was always top of the times in Formula RX8 qualifying where he staved of Rob Boaden and Steve Devjak who were the first and second round winners respectively. Geoff Connell was next from Justin Lewis and Thomas Derwent.

With points leader Lachlan Ward missing, Brendon Hourigan topped Legend Cars Australia qualifying over Robert Hogan, Scott Melville, Ryan Pring and Darren Bradley.

The top 16 in Australian Excels were covered by less than a second with Matt Boylett the top qualifier. Second was Ed Mitchell in front of Brett Parrish, Tyler Collins, Alex Haigh, James Simpson and Darren Whittington.

In the combined Super TT, Stock Cars and Australia Trans-Am, qualifying honours went to Axle Donaldson (MARC II), George Kulig (Chev Monte Carlo) and John Prefontaine (Mustang) respectively.

Danny Stutterd was the best of the Production Sports Cars in his IRC GT, over Richard Gartner (Lamborghini Gallardo), Darren Berry aboard a Chev Camaro GT3, and Wayne Hennig (Porsche GT3 Cup).

The Class X BMW M2 Competition steered by Roman Miller headed Production Car qualifying over Lindsey Kearns (A2 Ford Mustang GT) and Beric Lynton (Class X BMW M3).

In his 1969 Chev Camaro, Ian Woodward headed up Replica Tourers in front of the Holden Commodore drivers Steve Hay (VK), Terry Skene (VT) and Stuart Walker (VE). Peter Bray (Commodore) was the best of the Queensland Touring Cars, besting Gary Lange and Robert Bellinger in their BMW E46s, and Lee Gravolin (Holden Monaro).

Saturday and Sunday's action will be livestreamed on various socials as well as Speedcafe.com from 10:30am to 12:30pm, before four hours televised on SBS Viceland, Foxtel and Kayo from 1:00pm both days.