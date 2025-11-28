Trico Trans Am

Hazelwood consolidated his second and back-to-back titles with an emphatic victory in Race 1 of Round 7. In the TFH Racing Ford Mustang, the pole sitter warded off the early challenge from fellow front row starter Blake Tracey (The Racing Academy Mustang) for an all-the-way win.

Behind the pair the racing was intense before a string of kerb strike penalties determined the outcome. Initially Jordan Cox (Mustang) headed Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro), James Moffat (Mustang) and Ben Bargwanna (Mustang).

Herne passed Barbour and then Cox, but Herne overshot on exit, which forced Cox to lose momentum and allowed Barbour by both, and Moffat to split them. In the end Barbour crossed the line third ahead of Moffat, Herne, Cox and Bargwanna.

All those received five-second penalties apart from Bargwanna who copped 10 seconds. That resulted in Lachlan Evennett taking third while Bargwanna was classified 11 th behind Chase Hoy (Camaro), Jack Smith (Mustang) and Adam Garwood (Mustang).

Race 2 for Trans Am is scheduled for 9:00 am ACDT on Saturday.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars

Garland move one step closer to winning his first championship with a dominant victory in the first race of the final round.

He grabbed the lead from the outset and had a two-second advantage by the end of the first lap. He pushed that out to 2.7 seconds by the end of the 10-lap race and set a new lap record on the last lap.

Championship rival Joe Heinrich started from fourth on the grid and took a lap and a half to get by Jack Boyd and Caleb Paterson to stay second for the remainder.

Boyd was able to hold off Paterson for the duration while Brandon Madden emerged fifth after he diced with Adrian Cottrell. The latter also fell prey to the closely following Scott Andriske but finished ahead of Cody Mckay, Diesel Thomas and Nathan Williams.

There are two races scheduled for Saturday, at 8:05 am and 11:30 am.