The TFH Racing For Mustang driver crossed the line second behind 2023 champion James Moffat and ahead of the returning Ben Grice in their Mustangs.

“It is more of a relief,” Hazelwood said.

“Super proud of the whole team. First year that TFH has gone racing, brand new to Trans Am, for both the team and myself. To seal the deal, beat the reigning champ and the team that has dominated the category is really a fine moment.”

Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Moffat led the race from start as Nathan Herne (Mustang) grabbed second. Hazelwood had third but lost it to Grice on the first lap and before Mark Crutcher (Mustang) crash at Turn 8 and triggered the safety car.

After the race resumed, Herne was pressured by Grice before he backed into the tyre wall at Turn 5. Hazelwood passed Grice shortly after to consolidate second.

Fourth across the line was Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro), however a 5.0s penalty for contact with Jackson Rice (Mustang) dropped him to eighth behind Tom Hayman, Rice, Edan Thornburrow and Tom Davies in their Mustangs.

“I had to be sensible going into the last race, knowing that I didn’t have to fight either Moffat or Herne. If I could get through the first lap unscathed, I would be okay,” added Hazelwood.

“I didn’t get the start I wanted, and then pushed back to fourth, the heart rate went up a bit more than normal.

“We had a bit of a tyre advantage, the others used their new tyres in Races 1 and 2, and we used ours in Races 2 and 3.”

Des Collier (Mustang) completed the top 10 ahead of Mark Bailey (Camaro), Josh Webster (Mustang), Jason Pryde (Camaro) and Brett Holdsworth (Mustang) who head-butted the Turn 4 tyres and speared off at Turn 13, both on the final lap.

The field was down to 16 cars after six were not repairable in time after the Race 2 multi car crash.