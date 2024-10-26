After Races 2 and 3, just one race on Sunday will finish the season. Heinrich must finish in front of Kody Garland and Brewczynski to be assured of the title.

Heinrich (Mustang) continue with his Race 1 form, but this time he lost the lead for a brief period. From the start he showed the way as Reece Chapman (Mustang) was able to surge past Garland (Mustang) for second place.

Brewczynski (Mustang) was next from Josh Thomas (Mustang), Mason Harvey (Camaro) and Kent Quinn (Mustang).

In early drama was Jarrod Crick, stopped on the back straight with a fair amount of oil trailing behind his Mustang. Kyle Ensbey and Des Collier had contact at Turn 11 while Jordan Freestone stopped with nowhere to go and Andrew Cornish copped a bump that put him down the escape road.

After the safety car period, Garland launch a bid for the lead and made the move happen into Turn 1, but he was wide out of Turn 11 and Heinrich won back the front spot. In the meantime Thomas made a move on Brewczynski who was battling a partly dislodged front clip.

A second safety car appeared when Quinn went into the tyre barrier at Turn 10, which was just after Scotty Taylor, Denis Butler and Des Thomas had a moment together at the Hairpin.

The race finished behind the safety car with Heinrich winning from Garland, Chapman, Thomas, Harvey, Brewczynski, Scott Andriske (Camaro), Nathan Williams (Mustang), Courtney Prince (Mustang) and Kyle Ensbey (Mustang).

The top six finishes were inverted for the third race where Brewczynski on pole. He went straight to the lead over Harvey, Thomas, Garland, Chapman and Heinrich.

Andrew Lorgelly (Euro GT) spun at Turn 4 before there was a bigger incident at Turn 11 that involved five cars, either caught up in contact or trying to avoid damage. Those out were Scott Dornan (Camaro), Courtney Prince (Mustang), Andriske and Anthony DiMauro (Camaro).

The race went safety car until Lap 5 and late in the race, Asher Johnston (Mustang) stopped on the back straight. The chequered flag came out with Brewczynski just able to hold off Harvey. Behind Thomas, Garland displaced Chapman while Heinrich was sixth.