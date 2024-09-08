After wins in Races 1 and 2 on Saturday, Heinrich won the reverse top 12 third race and was third in the last which went to Cody Brewczynski.

From the sixth row in Race 1, Heinrich (Mustang) tagged onto Brewczynski (Mustang) on Lap 3. The latter had taken over the front running from pole sitter Andrew Corish (Camaro) the lap before.

Heinrich took the lead halfway through the 10-lap race and won by 0.9s. Third became a fight between Mason Harvey (Camaro) and series points leader Kody Garland (Mustang) who went ahead on Lap 5. But on the last lap, Garland had fiery engine detonation as he exited the Southern Loop.

After he ran off at Turn 1 after the start and dropped to 16th, Reece Chapman (Mustang) charged back to third. Next was Brandon Madden (Camaro) who started last and was just in front of Nathan Williams (Mustang), Lachlan Evennett (Camaro) and Jack Boyd (Aurion).

Also in that group were Cody McKay, Scott Andriske, Scott Dornan after he spun at Turn 1 earlier, and Brendon Tucker in their Camaros. Due to Garland’s expiry and Corish stopped at Turn 4, the safety car was out as the race came to its conclusion.

Before the last race, the heavens opened, and the track became soaked. From the start Heinrich led from pole ahead of Brewczynski and Harvey. Garland’s crew had changed his engine between races, and he was fifth behind Chapman at the end of fourth lap. Madden was another to move forward during the early stages to be sixth, up 12 places.

Heinrich held off Brewczynski until Lap 3 when he made his in a move, and once in front, pulled away, ultimately across the line 9.8s clear in a dominant performance. Garland passed Heinrich on the next lap but couldn’t shake him as they finished 0.07s apart. Madden was next from Harvey. Distant behind them were Chapman, Williams, Boyd, Andriske and Evennett.

The result leaves a tantalising title battle at the season finale for the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series title on the Gold Coast on October 25-27.