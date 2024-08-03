Herne withstood all the pressure from Hazelwood to take the Race 1 winner before the situation was reversed in the second where Hazelwood held out Herne.

Hazelwood was off pole position for the first race, but he had Herne alongside through Turns 1 and 2 before he led onto the back straight.

The two pulled a margin in the ensuing laps before their dice allowed Jordan Boys to close up in the later stages for a close third.

James Golding (Mustang) was on his own in fourth, clear of Edan Thornburrow (Mustang) and Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro). Mustang drivers filled the next five positions, led by James Moffat over Jackson Rice, Josh Thomas, Tom Davies and Josh Webster.

Next was Jordan Cox (Camaro) who started last after his Camaro was found to be underweight after qualifying. The only DNF was Elliott Cleary who was third from the start until sidelined with a clutch issue.

The outside of the front row appeared to be the favoured side as Hazelwood grabbed the lead from the start. This time it was just a race in two as they built a handy margin on the rest and finished 5.0s clear of Boys.

The latter had to see off the early challenge from Golding who finished fifth. Moffat was next after he survived early contact with teammate Thornburrow and Barbour when the three negotiated Turn 3 three abreast.

The loser in the contact was Barbour who dropped several places. He went on to finish ninth behind Cox and ahead of Thomas, Mark Bailey (Camaro), Lee Stibbs (Camaro), Brett Holdsworth (Mustang), Webster, James Simpson (Dodge Challenger) and John Holinger (Camaro) who had a couple of off track excursions.

Round 5 continues on Sunday with two more races on the Shannons SpeedSeries Race Queensland program.